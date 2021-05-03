Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 47587112 and her name is Apache. She was an owner surrender along with her mother. They had apparently gone after chickens and will need to go to a home that doesn’t have them. Apache is a 2 year old Lab/Great Pyrenees type mix. She weighs approximately 65 pounds. She is already spayed. She gets along well with other dogs and is good with children. She would make a great family pet.
Second is ID No. 47605000. This little boy has not, as yet, been named. He came in as a stray. He is a small, cattle dog type mix. He weighs 30 to 35 pounds. He is a little shy but got along well with other dogs and is good with children. He’s a handsome pup!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 12, May 26, June 16 and June 30. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.