Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is a litter of three kittens — ID Nos. 47782571 and 47782573 are black and white male bobtail kittens. ID No. 47782566 is a black male kitten with a locket of white on his chest and a long tail. All have had their first in the series of kitten vaccines. They are approximately 3 months old. They have soft, fluffy coats of medium length. They are super friendly and playful. They can be adopted separately or together.
Second is ID No. 47742477, and volunteers have named him Allen. He is a large Rhodesian RidgebackGreat Dane/Retriever type mix. He weighs about 60 pounds but is a bit thin. He appears to be 3 to 4 years old. Don’t let the white on his muzzle fool you, he is not a senior. Allen is very friendly and enjoys attention. He walks well on leash but pulls a bit. He appears to get along well with other dogs. Allen is a handsome dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 26, June 16, June 30 and July 14. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.