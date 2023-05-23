The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Georgia is a young brown and white female hound mix who is about 60 pounds. She is very laid back, loves to chill, and gets along well with kids and other dogs.
Gigi is an adult female black and tan German Shepherd mix who is 7 years old and about 63 pounds. She loves to be petted and run around to stretch her legs.
Peyton Manning is a Shepherd mix who is 1-2 years old and weighs around 40 pounds. He lived months with a collar embedded in his neck so deep that it had to be surgically removed. Even through the pain he endured during those months, he continues to be the sweetest boy. He is still a bit nervous when meeting new people, but eventually warms up and wants you to pet him and play with him.
These three dogs are super sweet and in need of a home with a fenced-in yard to play in. They all walk extremely well on a leash and love to be outside. Georgia, Gigi, and Peyton Manning are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and all tested negative for heartworms. They are also current on all of their vaccines, including flea and heartworm prevention.
Zander is a beautiful light-orange domestic shorthaired male who is around a year old. This sweet kitten will sit in your lap for hours and snuggle if you let him and will rub his face against your hand when he wants to be petted. He loves to play with the other cats and loves to get all of the attention. Zander has been neutered, microchipped, and is current on his vaccines.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.