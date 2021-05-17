Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 47751239, and volunteers have named this kitten Lacey. It is beautiful and sweet. Lacey is about 8 weeks old.
Second is ID No. 47704917. Volunteers have named her Sunna. She is an adult Plott Hound. She is very pretty and she’s friendly. She was picked up with another dog and they may be related. She’s a very nice dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 26, June 16, June 30 and July 14. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.