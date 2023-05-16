The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society is working to ensure that all pets in its care have every opportunity of finding forever homes. Its facility is located at 3416 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Anyone interested in a Pet of the Week or any of the animals being sheltered by the organization can visit the shelter Friday 2-5 p.m. or Saturday 2-5 p.m. or otherwise by appointment. Call or text 706-252-4412 for an appointment or more information.
Ellie is a young, black and tan German Shepherd mix who is about 2 years old and 55 pounds. She has tons of energy to play but is also super chill and loves to snuggle.
Sebastian is a super-sweet black Plott Hound who listens very well and loves to go on walks. This 5-year-old male weighs about 60 pounds and gets along well with other dogs. Sebastian likes to jump up and wrap his arms around you like he’s a human, so he would do well with older children.
Ellie and Sebastian are both beautiful dogs that have been at the shelter for a while. They walk extremely well on a leash, love to be outside, and are housetrained. Both of these dogs are super sweet and in need of a home with a fenced-in yard to play in. Ellie and Sebastian are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and have tested negative for heartworms. They are also current on all of their vaccines, including flea and heartworm prevention.
Loki is a stunning 3-and-a-half-year-old snowshoe and tabby mix with bright blue eyes that sparkle with curiosity. His beautiful markings and luxurious coat make him a true work of art, and his playful and affectionate personality only adds to his charm.
Loki has shown that he has excellent manners and is litter box trained. He loves to play with his toys and is always up for a good game, but he also enjoys snuggling up with his favorite humans. Despite his captivating appearance, Loki has had a tough time in the shelter and is understandably scared and nervous. He longs for a loving home where he can feel safe and secure.
Loki has been neutered, is current on his vaccines, microchipped, and has tested negative for feline leukemia.
The Cedartown Polk County Humane Society operates a pet food pantry at its Rockmart Highway location. The pantry provides food on the first and third Friday of each month.