Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is ID No. 47623962. They call him Winston. He is a large, male grey tabby. Winston has had a bit of a rough life and will require some medical attention. He is very friendly and affectionate and could become a loving companion.
Second is ID No. 47692371 and his name is Pinto. He is a young adult, black lab. Pinto is about a year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is very friendly and attentive. He’s a handsome dog and would make a great family pet!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are May 26, June 16 and June 30. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.