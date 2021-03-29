Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46967606, and volunteers have named him O’Malley. He is a large adult orange and white Tabby. He has the classic Tabby “M” on his forehead. His beautiful coat has swirls instead of the tabby stripes. His almond-shaped eyes are amber in color. He had just arrived so was still getting used to his surroundings. He was calm and observant. He enjoyed attention and was very affectionate. He’s a handsome boy.
Second is ID No. 46901796. Her name is Sweetie. She was an owner surrender. She had wandered up and the landlord would not let them keep her. She is a young adult, smooth-coated border collie/retriever type mix. She is a bit timid. When I got her away from the noise of barking dogs to a quiet place she relaxed. She has some hair loss and may have a flea allergy. Flea preventive was applied after she arrived at the shelter but will need veterinary evaluation to diagnose. She is well-mannered and will sit when asked. She is learning to walk on a leash. The former owner stated she was great with children and other animals. She will make a wonderful family pet.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are April 14, April 28, May 12 and May 26. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.