Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46699198 and volunteers have named him Sterling. He is a handsome all white domestic short hair. His eyes are ice blue and he has long white whiskers. He is very friendly and enjoys attention. He would be a loving companion.
Second is ID No. 46594246. Volunteers have named him Adden. He is a young adult American bulldog, 1-2 years old, and weighs approximately 55 pounds. His short coat is mostly white and he has one brown ear. Adden tested well with male and female dogs. He acts like a tough guy when he’s in his kennel but is a sweetheart when he is taken out. He is kid- and adult-friendly and always has a smile on his face. He is a fun dog!!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are March 10 and March 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.