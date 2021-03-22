Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46844488 and volunteers have named him Marlyn. He is a Belgian Malinois/Shepherd type mix. He is an adult weighing approximately 50 pounds, and is super smart and very friendly. He needs an active family familiar with the breed.
Second is ID No. 46889448. She is a new arrival and has not, as yet, been named. She is a beautiful long -haired German Shepherd. She is a young adult weighing about 50 pounds. Per volunteers, she can be overwhelming to some dogs because she barks and jumps around but she tested well with a male dog. She needs an active family familiar with the breed and willing to commit to obedience training.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transport is March 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.