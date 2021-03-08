Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46710960. Loki is an orange and white tabby domestic short hair. He was surrendered by his owner because they just had too many cats and couldn’t care for them all. He is approximately 1 year old. His coat has spots and stripes with rings on his tail. His eyes are amber. He is very friendly and affectionate. He is a curious kitty, calm and observant. He would be a loving companion.
Second is ID No. 46811939 and his name is Thomas. He was an owner surrender after his family got a new puppy. Thomas is 4 to 6 years old. He is a collie type mix with possibly Great Pyrenees. He is mostly white with brown and tan on his face and the base of his tail. Thomas is already neutered. He is a rather large dog. He weighs about 70 pounds but is a bit overweight. He is very friendly. Thomas walks well on leash. He knows basic commands like “sit” and “down”. He is housebroken, too. He would be a great family pet and companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are March 10 and March 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.