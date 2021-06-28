Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Our Dog of the Week is ID# 47995613. Huntley was surrendered by a family who could not keep him. He is a young adult, approximately 18 months old and is a Husky/Shepherd mix. His ears stand up and tip over on the ends. His eyes are ice blue. Huntley has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. He is calm, well mannered, walks on a leash and does not pull. He will sit when asked. He is good with children and appears to also be good with other dogs. Huntley is a handsome boy!
Our Cat of the Week is ID# 47918999. Volunteers have named him Zowy. He is a large adult orange tabby with amber eyes. He was given a FVRCP vaccine. Zowy is calm and observant. He enjoys attention. He would make a loving, quiet companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are June 30, July 14 and July 28. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.