Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Up first is cat ID No. 47891471. Volunteers have named Aiden. He is a large young adult male. Aiden is a Tabby/Domestic Short Hair type mix. He has had a FVRCP vaccine. Aiden is very friendly and affectionate. He enjoys attention and play. He will be a loving and entertaining companion.
Next up are brothers Yoda (ID No. 47946801) and Bark Vader (ID No. 7946949). They were surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for them. They are hound type mixes. Their coats are short and smooth. They are about 4 months old and currently weigh about 30 pounds. They are very friendly and love attention. They can be adopted separately or together. They will grow to be devoted companions.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are June 30, July 14 and July 28. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.