Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is ID No. 47783427. Volunteers have named him Felix. He is a large, young adult male grey tabby cat. He was given an FVRCP vaccine. He has round yellow eyes. He is very friendly and super playful. He is a fun kitty!
Also available is ID No. 47853098. Her name is Daisy. She was surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for her. Daisy is a pointer/retriever type mix. She is 11 months old and weighs approximately 50 pounds. She was given a distemper/parvo vaccine. Daisy is very friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. She walks well on leash and does not pull. She will also sit when asked. Daisy would make a great addition to any family.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are June 13, June 30, July 14 and July 28. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.