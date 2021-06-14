Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 47963436. Volunteers have named him Andie. He is an 8-week-old Tabby kitten. Andie is a little bit timid and unsure in his new surroundings. But he is a curious kitty and will settle in with patient TLC. He will become a devoted companion.
Second is ID No. 47957031. This young heeler has not, as yet, been named. He is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 60 pounds. He walks well on leash and will sit when asked. He is super friendly and is good with children. He also appears to do well with other dogs. He would make a great family pet.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are June 30, July 14 and July 28. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.