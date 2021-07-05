Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 48102311. Volunteers have named him Jason. He is a 9-week-old black and white tuxedo kitten. His coat is short and has sparse white hairs distributed throughout the black. He has had his first in the series of kitten vaccines. Jason is very friendly and playful. He would make a loving, entertaining companion.
Second is ID No. 48095038. This beautiful Husky mix was recently picked up as a stray and has not as yet been named. She is a young adult, 1-2 years old. She is mostly black with some tan and white markings. Her eyes are ice blue. She walks well on leash and will sit when asked. She appears to get along with other dogs. She would make a great family pet.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are July 14, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.