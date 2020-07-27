Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40.
This week’s cat is ID No. 45062916. He has not been named yet by volunteers, but he is a large grey and white adult domestic short hair. His eyes are amber in color and he is very friendly and attentive. He enjoys having his ears rubbed and also likes to play with toys. He would be a fun companion.
Next up is Guinness, ID No. 44971199. He is a lab/bulldog-type mix with a medium length coat that is mostly white with some black spots and speckles. He is a young adult — only about a year old — with chocolate brown eyes and weighs approximately 50 pounds. He is super friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. He walks on leash and enjoys going for adventures outside. He’s a great dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are coming up on Aug. 5, Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.