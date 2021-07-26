Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 48164539. His name is Ace. He was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep him. Ace is a 7-month-old Lab/Heeler mix. He weighs about 40 pounds, and is mostly black and tan with speckled white markings on his chest and feet. He has a white tip on his tail and a strip of white on his face. He is very friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. Ace walks well on leash and will sit when asked. He’s a cute pup!
Next is ID No. 48203962. Named Valo, he is also an owner surrender. He is a large adult Tuxedo with round, amber eyes. He is friendly and enjoys attention. He is calm, quiet and curious. He is still getting used to his surroundings and the noise of shelter life. He can be a little timid, but he is calm, quiet and curious. He’d be a handsome, loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are July 28, Aug. 11, Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept 22. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.