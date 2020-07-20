Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40.
This week’s cat is Samuel, ID No. 44984283. He is a large domestic short hair. He is all black except for a locket of white on his chest. His inquisitive eyes are amber/green. He is very friendly and a curious kitty. Loves to explore. He would be a great quiet companion.
Next up is Pedro, ID No. 44964051. His family is moving and can’t take him with them. He is a shepherd mix. Pedro is a young adult weighing approximately 40 pounds. He is mostly tan with black ears and muzzle. He has white on his chest, toes and a strip on his nose. He has a short tail. He is very friendly and playful, walks well on leash but does pull a bit. He appears to get along well with other dogs. He would be a wonderful addition to an active family.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are coming up on July 22, August 5 and Aug. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.