Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 48167676 and volunteers have named him Lennox. He is a Beagle/Jack Russell Terrier mix. Lennox is 3-5 years old and weighs about 25 pounds. He has a short, smooth, tricolor coat. He has had a Distemper/Parvo vaccine. Lennox is very friendly. He walks well on leash and will sit when asked. He will make a great family pet.
Second is ID No. 48177229. Volunteers have named her Haven. She is a beautiful grey Tabby with spots and stripes. She has a white strip down her face and white chest and socks. Haven is approximately a year old. She has a slender, athletic build. She has received her first in the series of cat vaccines. Haven is friendly and enjoys attention. She is curious and likes to play. Haven will make an entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.