Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40.
This week’s cat is Mimosa, ID No. 44486878. She is a young adult fawn tabby cat with large green eyes. She is friendly and affectionate. Mimosa is a calm, quiet and observant kitty. She would make a loving companion.
Next up is Ross, ID No. 44951343. He is a labrador retriever mix, mostly black with white on his chest, belly and legs. He has a white tip on his tail. He is about a year old and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is very friendly and playful. Ross is well mannered on a leash. He does not pull. He appears to get along well with other dogs. He's a handsome boy!!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are coming up on July 22, August 5 and Aug. 19. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.