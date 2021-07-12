Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 47580244. He is a juvenile orange tabby cat, about 8 months old. He was adopted and returned because a family member was allergic. He has had FVRCP and rabies vaccines. He is very friendly and affectionate. He enjoys attention. He is calm and curious. He would make a great loving companion.
Second is ID No. 48107666 and volunteers have named him Doodle. He is a coonhound/retriever type mix. He is 6 months old and weighs about 35 pounds. He is mostly black and tan with a small strip of white on his chest. Doodle is very friendly. He is learning to walk on a leash and is doing very well. He is a happy puppy and will grow to be a devoted companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are July 14, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.