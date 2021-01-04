Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46309826, and volunteers have named him Tink. He is a young adult. His long fluffy coat is a rich dark chocolate brown to black with a small locket of white on his chest. His large eyes are amber in color. He is calm and observant, and enjoys attention and being stroked. He would make a great lap kitty.
Second is ID No. 46337512. Volunteers have named her Starla. She is a boxer-type mix. She is 3-4 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She is quite thin and appears to have recently had puppies. She was found as a stray and was possibly dumped out. Her puppies could not be found. Her short coat is white with tan spots. She is very calm and sweet, and walks well on a leash.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 6 and Jan. 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.