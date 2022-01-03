Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Landon, ID No. 49252655, is a tricolor hound type mix. He is about 18 months old and weighs approximately 65 pounds. Landon has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. He is very friendly! Landon walks on a leash and enjoys the outdoors. He appears to get along well with other dogs. He loves attention and would make a great family pet.
Binx, ID No. 49260200, is a solid black domestic shorthair. He has large round amber/green eyes. He is a medium size young adult. Binx has had a FVRCP vaccine. Looking for fun, he is watchful and attentive. Binx is very friendly and affectionate. He enjoys attention and likes to play. He would be an entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 12, Jan. 26 and Feb. 9. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.