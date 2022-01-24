Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Parker, ID No. 49350393, is a young adult male husky/shepherd type mix. He is about a year old and weighs about 60 pounds. He is a reddish tan color with a cream colored mask and chest. Parker is very friendly. He walks well on leash and appears to get along well with other dogs. Parker would be a fun companion.
Sergio, ID No. 49389435, is an adult Russian blue/domestic short hair type mix. He is solid grey with deep amber eyes. Sergio is very friendly and affectionate. He is full of personality and would make an entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 26, Feb. 9, March 9 and March 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.