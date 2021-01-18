Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46375951 and volunteers have named him Logan. He is a fawn tabby domestic short hair. He has large, amber eyes and the tabby “M” on his forehead. Logan is about a year old. He is very friendly and affectionate, loves attention and play. He would make a fun companion.
Second up is ID No. 46412428. Volunteers have named her Suzie. She was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep her. She is a boxer type mix and is approximately 2 years old. She was well fed and is a little overweight at about 60 pounds. She has a short smooth brindle and white coat. She is very friendly and walks well on leash. She will “sit” and “lay down” when asked. She appears to get along well with the other dogs. She would be a great family pet.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 20, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.