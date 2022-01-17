Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Zinnie, ID No. 49357568, is a collie/shepherd type mix. She is a young adult at 1-2 years old. She is about 45 pounds. Zinnie is a bit shy and intimidated by the noise and activity at the shelter. She is friendly and sweet. Ready for a calm, patient family to take her home.
Man-Man, ID No. 49353969, is a handsome adult male. He is a silver tabby with the classic tabby “M” on his forehead. His coat is short and smooth. His eyes are a deep amber color. Man-Man is friendly and enjoys attention. He will be a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 26 and Feb. 9. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.