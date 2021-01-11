Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46384570 and volunteers call her Furry Butt. She is a soft, fluffy, 4-month-old kitten. Her coat is dark chocolate to black and her large eyes are amber. She had just arrived at the shelter and was intimidated by the new surroundings and noise. She is very friendly and sweet and enjoyed being held and stroked. She would be a loving companion.
Second is ID No. 46364198. The dog has not as yet been named and his left hind leg has been injured. He does not put weight on it so he will need veterinary evaluation and care. He is very cute and is possibly a Boston Terrier/Chihuahua mix. He is about a year old and weighs 10-15 pounds. His brindle and white coat is short and smooth. He is very friendly and would be a fun companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 20, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.