Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Lucy is a young lab mix. Her ID No. is 49333869. She is all black except for a small white patch on her chest. She is 1-2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She has received a distemper/parvo vaccine. Lucy was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep her. She is very friendly and loves attention. Lucy is a happy girl. Her tail is always in motion. She walks well on a leash and will sit when asked. She appears to get along with other dogs. Lucy would make a great family pet.
Jacey is a female light grey tabby kitten. Her ID No. is 49353983. She is a juvenile at 6 months to a year old. She has long white whiskers and large amber eyes. Jacey is lean and athletic. She is a curious kitty who likes to explore. She loves attention and play. She would be a loving, entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 12, Jan. 26 and Feb. 9. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on the first and third Friday of each month from 5-6 p.m. for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.