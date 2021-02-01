Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46508808. Volunteers have named him Uno. He is a large fawn tabby male. He has the classic tabby “M” on his forehead and large green eyes. He appears to have already been neutered, but a veterinarian will need to verify. He is super friendly and affectionate. He would be a handsome, loving companion.
Second is a dog that has just arrived at the shelter. She is a small white German Shepherd mix. She is a young adult, approximately 1 year old. She weighs about 45 pounds. She is very friendly and always smiling with a happy wagging tail. She walks on leash and appears to get along with other dogs. She’s a fun dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 10 and Mcrch 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.