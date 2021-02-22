Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46619893. Volunteers have named her Dallas. She is a juvenile — 6 months to a year old — domestic shorthair. Her coat is white and grey. She has round amber eyes. She is a curious, playful kitty and would be a fun companion.
Next is ID No. 46599097, and volunteers have named her Beauty. She is a brindle and white English Bulldog type mix. Very short and stocky. She is approximately 3 years old and weighs 40 pounds. She is super friendly! She appears to be okay with other dogs as she tested well with other friendly dogs. Beauty walks on leash and is a great dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.