Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46384675. Volunteers have named her Adora. She is a beautifully-marked fawn and white Tabby. She has a short smooth coat with stripes and spots, a white chest, feet and a white tip on her tail. She has the classic tabby “M” on her forehead. Her large round eyes are golden in color. She is lean and athletic. Adora is super friendly and affectionate. She is playful, too! She would make an entertaining companion.
Second is ID No. 46592133, and volunteers have named him AJ. He is a lab/terrier type mix. He is a young adult, about a year and a half old and he weighs about 45 pounds. He is mostly black with a small strip of white on his chest and some white on his left front toes. His eyes are chocolate brown. AJ is very friendly and playful. He walks well on leash. He would be a fun companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.