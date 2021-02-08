Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up this week is ID No. 46572752. He is a large, adult, black and white domestic short hair. He is a new arrival and had not been named as of press time. He has attentive yellow-green eyes, and is very friendly and affectionate. He is calm and observant, and would make a quiet, loving companion.
Next is ID No. 46570735, and volunteers call him Boozer. He is a hound/retriever-type mix. He is a juvenile, about 10 months old, and currently weighs about 45 pounds. He will grow a little more. His coat is a black and yellow brindle, and he has white on his chest, neck, nose and toes. He is very friendly and enjoys attention, walks well on leash and does not pull. He gets along well with other dogs. Boozer will grow to be a devoted companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 10 and March 24. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.