Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46189835, a fluffy grey kitten not yet named by volunteers. It is solid grey except for a locket of white on its chest. It has amber colored eyes. It is approximately 10 weeks old and has had its first in the series of kitten vaccines. It’s a sweet kitten that loves attention!
Second is ID No. 46148888 and is called Teddy. He was surrendered by his owner who was no longer able to keep him. He is a Lab/Terrier type mix. He is a young adult and weighs 60 to 70 pounds. He has a shiny black coat with a white chest and toes. He is very friendly and anxious to please. A handsome dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transport is Dec. 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.