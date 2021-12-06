Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Tiger, ID No. 49137494, is a male Terrier/Retriever type mix. He is a young adult at about 1-2 years old. He weighs approximately 60 pounds. He has a beautiful gold and black tiger striped coat with white on his chest and toes. Tiger is very friendly and appears to get along with other dogs. He walks on a leash and will sit when asked. He is a happy boy and his tail is always in motion. He is playful and would enjoy going for hikes and outdoor activities. Tiger would make a great family pet.
ID No. 49158964 is a new arrival and she had not been named as of press time. She is a beautiful silver tabby with with spots and stripes. She has the classic tabby “M” on her forehead. She has long white whiskers with more white on her chest, belly and legs. Her eyes are amber and green. She has received a FVRCP vaccine. She is very friendly and affectionate. She enjoys attention and likes to play. She is a curious kitty and would make a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Dec. 15, Jan. 12 and Jan. 26. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.