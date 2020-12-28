Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46312088. Skeeter was surrendered by her owner who could no longer keep her. She is a juvenile Labrador retriever type mix, 6 months to a year old. She currently weighs about 50 pounds. She is slender and long legged. Has some growing to do. She is a bit timid at first but is friendly and sweet. She walks well on leash. Skeeter is a beautiful dog!
Second is ID Nos. 46246404 and 46246407, a pair of black kittens that are almost twins. The male is Austen and the female is Alaska. Alaska has more white under her chest. They are littermates but can be adopted separately or together. They are about 4 months old and have had their first in the series of kitten vaccines. They are very friendly and curious. They love to explore. They would be entertaining companions.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 6 and Jan. 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.