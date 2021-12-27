Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Lonnie is a handsome adult white and tan bulldog type mix. He weighs about 60 pounds. He was picked up as a stray. Lonnie is very friendly and loves attention. He would be a great addition to any family.
Whisper is a male Russian Blue/Domestic Short Hair mix. He is a juvenile at 6 months to 1 year old. Whisper has had a FVRCP vaccine. He has attentive amber green eyes. Whisper is super friendly and enjoys attention. He is a curious kitty and would make an entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 12, Jan. 26 and Feb. 9. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.