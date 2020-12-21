Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is ID No. 46230255. Volunteers have named him Carrot and he is an orange and white Tabby kitten. Carrot is a juvenile, 6 months to a year old. He has the classic tabby “M” on his forehead and tabby stripes and swirls on his body. His eyes are amber and he is very friendly and playful. He’s a fun kitten!
Next is ID No. 46264254, and volunteers have named her Millie. She was picked up as a stray. She was well fed and is a chunky girl at about 70 pounds. She is an adult husky/lab-type mix, 3-5 years of age. Her coat is a fawn color with white on her chest. Her eyes are ice blue. She is very friendly. Millie is a very pretty girl!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 6 and Jan. 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.