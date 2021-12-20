Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Gumdrop, ID No. 49218073, is a small black lab mix with a patch of white on his chest. He is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. He appears to have already been neutered but will need a veterinarian to confirm. He has had a Distemper/Parvo vaccine. Gumdrop has had some obedience training. He will “sit” and “lay down” when asked. He walks on a leash but does pull a bit. He can be a bit timid when first meeting strangers but is very friendly when he realizes you mean him no harm. He would be a great family pet!
Sparkles, ID No. 49103697, is a large adult male black and white Tuxedo cat. He has been given a FVRCP vaccine. His coat is short and smooth with “stand out” white whiskers. Sparkles is calm and observant with an aristocratic air. He is curious but too dignified for play. He is very friendly and enjoys attention. He would be a handsome lap kitty.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Jan. 12, Jan. 26 and Feb. 9. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.