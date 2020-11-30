Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46106959 and volunteers have named him Leo. He is a cute orange tabby kitten with a fluffy white chest. His almond shaped eyes are amber in color. Leo is 8 to 10 weeks old and has received his first in the series of kitten vaccines. He is very friendly and playful. A fun kitten!
Second is ID No. 46151222 and her name is Molly. She was brought to the shelter by her owner who could no longer care for her. She is a 2-year-old lab-type mix. Her coat is of medium length and is a smoky black color. She weighs about 50 pounds. She is a little intimidated by the noise and activity of the shelter but is friendly and sweet. She walks well on leash and enjoys attention. Molly is a very nice dog.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Dec. 2, and Dec. 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.