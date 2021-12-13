Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Goliath is an Anatolian Shepherd type dog that may even be a purebred. He is a young adult at 1 to 2 years old and weighs approximately 70 pounds. He is a bit thin and should weigh a little more than that. Goliath can be timid of strangers at first, but once he realizes you mean him no harm he can be very friendly. He enjoys attention. He walks on a leash and can pull a bit. He immediately sits when asked. Anatolian Shepherds are a guardian breed and he will become a loyal protector of his family.
Snickers is a 7-month-old female fawn tabby. She has both spots and stripes with the classic tabby “M” on her forehead. She has white on her face, chest and legs. Snickers is super friendly and affectionate. She enjoys attention and loves to play. She is a curious kitty and would make an entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Dec. 15, Jan. 12 and Jan. 26. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.