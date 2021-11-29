Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is Rocko. His ID No. is 49050377. His owner passed away and the family could not keep him. He is a shepherd/retriever type mix. His paperwork says he is 7 years young but may be a little older than that. He is a bit thin and weighs about 45 pounds. He is already neutered. He is a sweet boy and very friendly. He walks well on a leash and will sit when asked. He appears to get along with other dogs. He enjoys attention and going for walks. He’d be a great companion.
Second is Kenyon. His ID No. is 49036592. He was picked up as a stray and no one has come to reclaim him. He is a pointer/hound type mix. He is about 7 or 8 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. He is very friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. He walks on a leash but pulls a bit. He’d make a great family pet.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.