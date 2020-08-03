Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40.
This week’s cat is Tandy, ID No. 45128793. She is a young adult fawn tabby cat with the distinctive tabby “M” on her forehead. Her unusual coat has both spots and stripes, and she has a triangular shaped head with large green eyes. Her rounded ears are rather large, and she is super friendly and affectionate. She is a curious kitty and enjoys attention and play. She’s very athletic and would be lots of fun!
This week’s dog is Nacho, ID No. 45147890. His owner is moving and cannot take Nacho with him. He is a 3-year-old Belgian shepherd/retriever type mix and weighs about 60 pounds. He has a beautiful gold and black brindle coat with white on his chest and toes. He has attentive chocolate brown eyes. Nacho walks well on leash, will sit when asked and, when prompted, will give you his paw to shake. His previous owner stated that he loves to run and play tug. He is housebroken and his previous owner said he does not like play fighting or taking a bath. Nacho would be a devoted companion and welcome addition to any family.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are coming up on Aug. 5, Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.