Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 48288735. His name is Jax. He was surrendered by his owner. Jax is a 5-year-old Lab mix and weighs about 50 pounds. He is mostly black with a bit of white on his chest. Jax is already neutered but will need a veterinarian to confirm. He is a calm, well-mannered boy, is very friendly and does not jump up on people. He walks well on leash and does not pull. He will also sit when asked. His previous owner said he loves to play fetch. Jax would make a great family pet.
Second is ID No. 48180262, and volunteers have name him Arlington. He is a cute orange tabby kitten with spots and stripes. He is about 3 months old and has received his first in the series of kitten vaccines. Arlington enjoys attention. He is a curious kitty that loves to play. He will make an entertaining companion!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 11, Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept 22. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.