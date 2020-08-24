Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil. So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40. First up is ID No. 45278148. Her name is Cheddar. She is a beautiful 4 month old kitten. She is a dilute calico with grey, orange and white coat colors. Cheddar has been given her first in the series of kitten vaccines. She is very friendly and affectionate, and would be a sweet, loving companion. Second is ID No. 45214938. Her name is Roxie. She’s a small, young adult bulldog-type mix. She is 1 to 2 years old and weighs 30 to 35 pounds. She was given a Distemper/Parvo booster. She has a short coat that is white with black spots. She’s a very friendly, happy dog and would be a fun companion. Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines. Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908. Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304. The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.
