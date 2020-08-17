Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40.
First is the cat of the week, ID No. 45168842. She’s a beautiful black and white “tuxedo” kitten with stand-out white whiskers. She is approximately 3 months old, and is very friendly and playful. She’s ready for fun and would make an entertaining companion.
Next up is ID No. 45261738. His name is Ranger. Ranger is a German shepherd/boxer mix and e is a young adult one to two years old. He has had some obedience training and is a dream on a leash. He will sit when asked and, when prompted, will give you his paw to shake. He is one handsome boy and will make a devoted companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.