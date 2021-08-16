Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 48388584 and her name is Lady. She was surrendered by her owners because they could no longer care of her. She is a beautiful cattle dog-type mix. She is light tan in color and has white on her chest and toes. She is 2-3 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She appears to already be spayed but will need a veterinarian to confirm. Lady walks well on a leash and does not pull. She will sit when asked, enjoys children and gets along well with other dogs. She’d be a fantastic family pet.
Second is ID No. 48332077. Volunteers have named her Blayke. She is a classic silver tabby with white on her chest and toes. She has large, green eyes. Blayke is a medium-sized adult. Blayke is very friendly and enjoys attention and being petted. She is also playful and curious. She is a sweet girl and would be a great companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept 22. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.