Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40.
This week’s cat is Silas, ID No. 45148580. He is a 4- to 6-month-old orange tabby kitten. He has both spots and stripes with the classic tabby “M” on his forehead. He has a little bit of white on his chest. He is a curious kitty and enjoys attention and play. He would be an entertaining companion.
This week’s dog is Blush, ID No. 45064117. She is a juvenile terrier type mix, 6 months to a year old. She weighs about 50 pounds. She is mostly white with some light tan spots. She is super friendly. She walks on a leash but pulls a bit. She has lots of energy and is ready for fun. She would be a great dog for an active family.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis after shutdowns, but are taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to social distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and Sept. 23. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.