Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
The dog of the week is ID No. 48274824. His name is Billy. He was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep him. He is a young adult at about 2 years old. He weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is already neutered. Billy is a shepherd/retriever type mix. He has a coat like a yellow lab and has attentive amber eyes. He is a very friendly, happy dog. He does not jump up does tend to pull on a leash. Billy will sit when asked. He would be a great hiking or running partner.
The cat of the week is ID No. 48180086 and volunteers have named her Amarillo. She is a young adult silver bobtailed tabby. She has had her first in the series of cat vaccines. Amarillo is very friendly and affectionate. She is a curious kitty and loves to play. She would be a great companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Aug. 11, Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept 22. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.