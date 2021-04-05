Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 47008666. This handsome boy’s owner passed away and family members could not keep him. They did not know his name. He is a large orange and white tabby with amber eyes. He appears to have already been neutered but will need a veterinarian to confirm. He is very friendly and affectionate. He enjoys attention and gentle strokes. He likes playing with toys, too! He would make a loving, playful companion.
Second is ID No. 46844465 and volunteers have named him Martin. Martin is a lab type mix and is mostly black with white on his chest. He is still a juvenile, close to a year old. He weighs about 60 pounds. He is short and stout. He has had a distemper/parvo vaccine. He walks on leash and will sit when asked. He is already housebroken. Martin is young and energetic. He would do best in a home with an active family. He would be a great hiking, running partner.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are April 14, April 28, May 12 and May 26. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.