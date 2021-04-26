Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 47502514. Volunteers have named him Casey. He is a solid black Bombay/Domestic Short Hair type mix. He has a soft, shiny coat and large, amber eyes. He is a young adult. Casey is a curious kitty and enjoys attention. He would make a quiet companion.
Second is ID No. 47503185 and his name is Bean. He was an owner surrender. Bean is a large brindle and white Labrador retriever type mix. He is approximately 3 years old and 65 pounds. He is housebroken and walks well on a leash. He does not pull. Bean will sit when asked and even give you his paw when prompted to shake hands. He is very friendly. He came from a home with other dogs and appears to get along well. Bean would be a great family pet or hiking/running partner.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are April 28, May 12, May 26 and June 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.